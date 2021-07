Miami Herald- Assassinated Haitian president Jovenel Moise made a frantic phone for help before being killed. The call came at 1:34 a.m. Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, who was on the other line,was in difficulty, and he needed reinforcement. “They are shooting by the house,” he told the Haitian National Police commissioner. “Mobilize people.” The non-stop […]