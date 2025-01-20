Government of St. Kitts and Nevis Announces Bold Measures to Combat Inflation  Minister Konris Maynard Recaps Work Done by WSD in 2024  Ready Cash Wraps Up Exciting December Promotion with Thrilling Grand Prize Shopping Spree  ST. KITTS ABATTOIR ANNOUNCES TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF CATTLE SLAUGHTERING SERVICES FOR FACILITY UPGRADES  ST. KITTS AND NEVIS NATIONAL DR. ROBERT SPRINGETT EARNS L.L.M. IN COMMERCIAL BUSINESS LAW, PLANS TO MAKE AN IMPACT AT HOME  Permanent Mission of St. Kitts and Nevis to the UN welcomes Nigeria’s candidate for International Court of Justice as Federation intensifies African engagement 
Haitian Immigrant Arrested In Boston 

01 February 2025
News Americas, New York, NY, Mon. Jan. 27, 2025: A Haitian immigrant is among several who have so far been apprehended by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) agents under the new administration’s orders.

ICE officers from ERO Boston arrested Wisteguens Jean Quely Charles, a member of a violent Haitian street gang, in Boston Jan. 22. (US ICE image)

ICE Boston ERO agents have apprehended Wisteguens Jean Quely Charles, a 25-year-old Haitian national residing illegally in the U.S., with a record of 17 criminal convictions in Massachusetts.

Charles, a known member of a violent Haitian street gang, was arrested in Boston on January 22nd. His convictions span serious offenses, including drug possession and distribution, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and resisting arrest.

“Mr. Charles has repeatedly violated U.S. laws, causing significant harm to the residents of Massachusetts,” said Acting Field Office Director Patricia H. Hyde. “ERO Boston remains committed to removing individuals who endanger our communities.”

Charles lawfully entered the U.S. on July 13, 2013, in Miami, Florida, but later violated the terms of his admission. Between August 2022 and August 2024, he was arrested, charged, and convicted of multiple crimes.

Despite an immigration detainer issued by ICE in April 2023 following an arrest, the Norfolk House of Correction released Charles in October 2023 without honoring the detainer. Charles remains in custody, following his Jan. 22nd arrest, awaiting a hearing before a Department of Justice immigration judge.

 

