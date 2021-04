By Anastasia Moloney BOGOTA, April 14 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) – A historic court order for a former United Nations peacekeeper to pay child support for a daughter he fathered while stationed in Haiti raises hopes for dozens of other mothers seeking similar claims worldwide, the woman’s lawyers said. A judge in Jacmel, a port in […]

The World Bank has disbursed US$20 million to support the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ response to the crisis posed by the La Soufrière volcano eruption. The explosive eruptions began on April 9 and has required the evacuation of 20,000 people from the high-risk zones around the volcano, both […]