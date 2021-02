PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haitian authorities announced Friday that more than 400 inmates escaped and 25 people died in a prison breakout, making it the country’s largest and deadliest one in a decade, with the prison director and a powerful gang leader among those killed. Some believe Thursday’s jailbreak at the Croix-des-Bouquets Civil Prison in […]

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — St. Kitts and Nevis, which aims to have 70 percent of its population vaccinated against COVID-19, is on track to achieve the milestone with more than 600 people vaccinated since February 22, when the vaccine rollout was launched at the New Town Community Centre in Basseterre. […]