CROIX-DES-BOUQUETS, Haiti (AP) — A prison director was among at least eight people killed Thursday after several inmates tried to escape from a prison in Haiti’s capital, a police officer and witnesses said. The incident occurred in northeast Port-au-Prince at the Croix-des-Bouquets Civil Prison, which was built by Canada in 2012 and is known for […]
Haiti Jail Break: 8 Dead, Including Prison Director – The St Kitts Nevis Observer
