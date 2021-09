Emergency funding appeal nearly tripled to reach people affected by the earthquake and violence in Haiti. PORT-AU-PRINCE / PANAMA CITY, 7 September 2021 – UNICEF is urgently seeking US$122.2 million to meet the humanitarian needs of 1.6 million people including 800,000 children in Haiti. This new appeal is nearly three times higher than the […]

The Biden administration is planning to ask Congress for funding to bring some 95,000 Afghans to America and assist in resettling them — a sign both of U.S. commitments to allies and the likelihood that efforts to evacuate them will linger for months. How much?: The White House is asking […]