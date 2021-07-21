Haiti: 4 More Arrests, Including 3 Cops, In Moise Assassination – The St Kitts Nevis Observer

Haitian police chief Léon Charles announced Tuesday four more formal arrests in connection with the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. Three of the arrests are police officers whose ranks Charles did not disclose. “There was infiltration in the police,” he said. “It happened with money.” Charles added that authorities are investigating who financed the operation, […]
