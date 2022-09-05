“Hair in SKN Challenge” Independence-Themed Hair Competition

NAME FOR ONLINE INDEPENDENCE-THEMED HAIR COMPETITION

Hair in SKN Challenge

THEME

Our National Colours in Splendor

OBJECTIVE

The Hair in SKN Competition offers a platform for present and aspiring hairstylists resident on St. Kitts and Nevis who wish to showcase their artistic skills and talents on male or female models.

REQUIREMENTS

Entrants must be residents of the Federation of St. Kitts & Nevis.

The texture disposition of the models hair does not matter. (permed, locs, natural, etc.)

The entire design must be made of 85% hair. (Human or synthetic hair of any color or combination of colours).

Hair extensions are allowed but natural hair must be incorporated in the hair design.

NO full wigs will be allowed. Partial wigs are allowed as a base to attach hair pieces onto.

The hairstylist must submit three (3) headshots (front, side, back) of one model as well as one (1) showing the stylist working on the model.

Delivery specifications of photos: .png or .jpg in high resolution and in full colour.

Hair Stylist MUST tag the Independence 39 Committee on Facebook & Instagram using the following three hashtags:

#Independence39 #HairInSKNChallenge