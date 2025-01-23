Guyanese Theatre Icon Ken Corsbie Passes Away At 94 

News Americas, New York, NY, February 3, 2025: The Caribbean has lost another cultural giant with the passing of celebrated Guyanese actor, storyteller, and broadcaster, Ken Corsbie,whose work helped shape Caribbean theatre.

Corsbie died at the age of 94 on February 3, 2025, at his home in the Chapel Hill, North Carolina, where he had been living with his wife, Elizabeth, for several years.

The late cultural icon, Ken Corsbie

Born in Georgetown, Guyana, Corsbie’s diverse heritage – Chinese, African, Welsh, Scottish, and Portuguese – mirrored the cultural melting pot he so passionately celebrated in his work. As he once said: “I’m a full blooded West Indian Stereotype – half Chinese, half Scottish, half African, half Amerindian, half Welch.”

In addition to being a pioneering artist, he was also a national basketball player and track and field athlete.

In 1959, at just 29 years old, Corsbie co-founded the Theatre Guild of Guyana, a major milestone in Caribbean theatre history. He quickly gained prominence as an actor, director, and producer, starring in numerous productions before earning a theatre scholarship to England. Upon returning, he joined the Guyana Broadcasting Service, where his radio documentary series, “Project One,” took him across the Caribbean, deepening his appreciation for the region’s rich languages, music, and folklore.

His signature one-man show, “He-One,” along with “Dem-Two” and “All-Ah-We,” revolutionized Caribbean storytelling. Corsbie’s animated performances, humor, and deep cultural insight made him a beloved figure at festivals and theatre events across the region.

In 1978, disillusioned by the political climate in Guyana, Corsbie relocated to Barbados, where he continued to champion Caribbean theatre. He spearheaded the Theatre Information Exchange, mentored young performers, and co-authored “Theatre in the Caribbean” (1983), one of the first books to document the region’s evolving dramatic traditions. He also presented the UNESCO-backed television series “Caribbean Eye,” which explored social and cultural themes across the islands. Corsbie won multiple awards winning figure throughout the English speaking Caribbean and its North American diaspora, as dramatist, storyteller, radio producer/announcer, actor, journalist, television presenter, humorist. His work is influenced by his Caribbean experiences and his living in America for the past twenty years. He also performed widely in America and Canada – in theatres, schools, cafes, festivals, universities, libraries.

Corsbie’s passing has sparked an outpouring of tributes from across Guyana and the Caribbean. Colleagues, friends, and admirers remember him for his energy, wit, and unwavering dedication to Caribbean identity. In a 1993 interview with Caribbean Beat, Corsbie famously said, “The Caribbean can discover itself through theatre.” His words and work continue to resonate across generations.

Ken Corsbie is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, and a global community of admirers who found laughter, wisdom, and unity in his storytelling. His son, Len Corsbie, a creative icon in his own right, passed away just weeks before him in January 2025, adding to the sorrow of this tremendous loss.

Corsbie’s legacy remains etched in the fabric of Caribbean arts, ensuring that his voice, his stories, and his impact live on for generations to come.

Check out Corsbie in one of his stand-up shows here: