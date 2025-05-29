Guyana Warns Nationals Of U.S. Crackdown Over Illegal Immigration 

ECCB Governor reflects on importance regional regulator CBI Regulator at Investment Gateway Summit 2025, ECCB Governor reflects on importance regional regulator CBI Regulator at Investment...  PM Dr Terrance Drew attends 93rd Annual National Conference; shares powerful message honouring its achievements  Charlestown becomes first age friendly city in Eastern Caribbean  Citizen Security Secretariat organizes first Better Opportunity Fair in Basseterre  Nevis Culturama 51 returns, celebrating “Nevisian Pride! Second to None!  PM Drew presents Prison (Amendment) Bill 2025 to strengthen security and rehabilitation 
11 June 2025
News Americas, New York, NY, June 11, 2025: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana is warning its nationals about stricter U.S. immigration enforcement following a formal Diplomatic Note from the Government of the United States.

People participate in the annual Guyana Independence Parade in Brooklyn on June 01, 2025 in New York City. This year’s parade, which also includes an afternoon of food and celebrations, is dedicated to Adriana Younge’s memory. Younge was an 11-year-old Guyanese girl whose death sparked national protests and international outcry over allegations that officials with the government were involved in a cover-up. The Brooklyn Independence celebration is the largest Guyanese celebration outside of Guyana and one of the largest West Indian celebrations in New York City, following the West Indian American Day Parade. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The warning comes as the administration of President Donald Trump reinstates and expands a number of hardline immigration policies. According to the U.S. government, these measures include the strict prosecution of individuals entering or remaining in the country unlawfully, and extend to criminal penalties and legal action against those violating their terms of entry.

The U.S. Secretary of State has reportedly made it clear that while the United States continues to welcome legitimate, documented travelers, there will be zero tolerance for violations of immigration law. The policies cover unauthorized entry, overstaying visas, and engaging in criminal activities as a non-citizen.

The Ministry emphasized that Guyanese nationals found to be in violation of U.S. immigration rules could face arrest, prosecution, imprisonment, or substantial fines. Nationals currently residing illegally in the U.S. are being strongly advised to leave the country immediately.

Guyanese citizens are encouraged to use legal and authorized avenues for travel, employment, education, or permanent relocation to the U.S. The Ministry also urges full compliance with American immigration regulations to avoid serious legal consequences.

This latest development adds urgency for those seeking to migrate to the United States to ensure all documentation and entry methods are in line with U.S. law.

 

