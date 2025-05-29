Guyana Warns Nationals Of U.S. Crackdown Over Illegal Immigration 

News Americas, New York, NY, June 11, 2025: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana is warning its nationals about stricter U.S. immigration enforcement following a formal Diplomatic Note from the Government of the United States.

The warning comes as the administration of President Donald Trump reinstates and expands a number of hardline immigration policies. According to the U.S. government, these measures include the strict prosecution of individuals entering or remaining in the country unlawfully, and extend to criminal penalties and legal action against those violating their terms of entry.

The U.S. Secretary of State has reportedly made it clear that while the United States continues to welcome legitimate, documented travelers, there will be zero tolerance for violations of immigration law. The policies cover unauthorized entry, overstaying visas, and engaging in criminal activities as a non-citizen.

The Ministry emphasized that Guyanese nationals found to be in violation of U.S. immigration rules could face arrest, prosecution, imprisonment, or substantial fines. Nationals currently residing illegally in the U.S. are being strongly advised to leave the country immediately.

Guyanese citizens are encouraged to use legal and authorized avenues for travel, employment, education, or permanent relocation to the U.S. The Ministry also urges full compliance with American immigration regulations to avoid serious legal consequences.

This latest development adds urgency for those seeking to migrate to the United States to ensure all documentation and entry methods are in line with U.S. law.