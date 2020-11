GEORGETOWN, Guyana–November 9th, 2020–The Guyana Ministry of Housing and Water today signed 40 contracts valued $1.1 billion to ensure adequate infrastructure is in place for more sustainable housing solutions. These projects are under the 2020 Capital Works Program. “When we provide and make available house lots, we want to ensure that the infrastructure is in […]

The stock market rocketed yesterday on news that Pfizer announced that its vaccine was safe and 90% effective. The company expects to present its trial findings to the Food and Drug administration in the US within days, so that it can become the first Covid-19 vaccine to obtain registration in […]