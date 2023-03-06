Gucci Mane Beams With Pride After Keyshia Ka’oir Share Pics Of Baby Girl

Keyshia Ka’oir shares first full pics of baby Iceland Davis, leaving Gucci Mane beaming with pride

Millionaire entrepreneur and wife of Gucci Mane, Keyshia Ka’oir, has shared the first look of her and the rapper’ second child, baby Iceland. Ka’oir gave birth three weeks ago but hasn’t shared many details about her daughter except her name. On Thursday, she shared that her little girl was celebrating her three weeks milestone, and she also shared cute newborn photos of baby Iceland.

“I C E L A N D #3weeksOld #IcelandKaoirDavis,” she captioned the series of photos. Gucci Mane had a much longer caption when he shared the photos of his baby girl. “I got the prettiest daughter in the world Dada love you so much the So Icy Princess Iceland Davis,” he wrote.

The photos showed baby Iceland wearing shades of white and pastel pink, lying asleep on a rocker with a sweet smile, and in another photo, she is seen propped up on her elbow while sleeping on the rim of a bucket.

The baby was also swaddled in a pink blanket with roses around her head while she slept peacefully.

Fans of K’aoir reacted to the baby’s beautiful features. “When you make pretty babies you can show them off at 20 minutes after birth!! But ALL babies are beautiful,” one follower wrote. Another said, “One thing you gonna do is have a pretty baby.”

“Glad you’re not funny acting when it comes to showing your babies,” another follower said.

Ka’oir and Gucci Mane share another child, a son, Ice Davis, who was born in 2020. The rapper and his wife got married in 2020, and each share children from previous unions.

In the meantime, Ka’oir also appears to be healing after childbirth, as she recently shared that she had to have a c-section and was finally recovering and getting her body back in shape with her famous Ka’oir teas. The businesswoman shared the details about her recovery in a post last week.

“I started my pills last night for the first time since being pregnant & LAWD OF MERCY! I cuss myself! I said ain’t Noway! NEVER AGAIN! THIS IS TEWWW much I was so HOT & was sweating,” she wrote in a post on Instagram.