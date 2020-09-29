Grenadine Groundnut Mystery: Chinese Will Reveal All On October 1st. – The St Kitts Nevis Observer

admin 13 hours ago

BEAUSECOUR, Carriacou–September 26th, 2020–The Agriculture Division in the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs & Local Government has issued a press release to inform the public that a Chinese Agricultural Mission will visit Carriacou on Thursday October 1, 2020. The Mission is to provide free training for farmers and gardeners in Groundnut Cultivation. The […]
Next Post

Venezuela Aims To Overcome US Sanctions With New Legislation, Maduro Says. - The St Kitts Nevis Observer

Tue Sep 29 , 2020
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) – Venezuela is working out a new law that will help overcome the effects of US sanctions imposed on the country, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has announced. “We are working on a new anti-sanctions law … It is a constitutional law against US criminal sanctions. We will […]

You May Like