Grenada’s Prime Minister escapes major injuries in vehicular accident

Grenada’s Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell escaped “without major injury” after his official vehicle was involved in a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday morning, according to a statement issued by his office.

It said that Mitchell, who led the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to power in the 2022 general election, was traveling to the Parliament when his vehicle was involved in the accident “with oncoming traffic.

“The Prime Minister is unharmed, and all involved escaped without major injury,” the statement said, quoting Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell as expressing concern for the drivers, noting that not all injuries produce immediate pain.

“The Office of the Prime Minister is currently working to ensure that all parties receive a medical exam, following the incident, to rule out the risk of potential complications,” the statement added.

