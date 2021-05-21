ST GEORGE’S, Grenada, (CMC) — Grenada’s Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell says the construction sector will play a significant role in Grenada’s economic recovery in the era of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Mitchell said 2021 could be a watershed year for the Ministry of Infrastructure Development. “Infrastructure development will lead to economic recovery and job […]
Grenada PM Looks to Construction Sector for Recovery – The St Kitts Nevis Observer
