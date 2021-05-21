Grenada PM Looks to Construction Sector for Recovery – The St Kitts Nevis Observer

admin 4 hours ago

ST GEORGE’S, Grenada, (CMC) — Grenada’s Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell says the construction sector will play a significant role in Grenada’s economic recovery in the era of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Mitchell said 2021 could be a watershed year for the Ministry of Infrastructure Development. “Infrastructure development will lead to economic recovery and job […]
World View: Gaza Ceasefire, Olympic Mess, Spain-Morocco Migrant Surge, More - The St Kitts Nevis Observer

Fri May 21 , 2021
May 21, 2021 AP Morning Wire The Associated Press   The Rundown Palestinians claim victory as Gaza truce faces early test GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinians rallied by the thousands early Friday after a cease-fire took effect in the latest Gaza war, with many viewing it as costly […]

