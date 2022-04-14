Grenada and Republic of Cuba celebrate 43 Years of Diplomatic Relations

Today, 14 April 2022 marks the 43rd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Grenada and the Republic of Cuba.

It was a bold step, taken in 1979, that heralded a new era of relations between Grenada and Cuba that has blossomed into one of close friendship, mutual understanding and a level of technical cooperation that has brought tremendous benefits to both countries.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Hon. Oliver Joseph has expressed gratitude to the Government and People of Cuba for their overarching outreach towards the Government and People of Grenada, through the technical cooperation programme.

He stated that the Cuban collaborators continue to provide yeoman service to Grenadians and he reiterated the gratitude of the Grenadian people to the collaborators for their dedication and sacrifice, and response to Grenada during the most challenging of times.

Minister Joseph said Cuba, as a Caribbean nation, must be supported, and Grenada continues to issue a fervent and clarion call for the lifting of the embargo imposed by the United States of America so that Cuba and its people can achieve their full development potential.

As Grenada reflects on the history of its relations with Cuba today, Minister Joseph expressed the hope that the relationship with Cuba will remain solid and rewarding, characterised by mutual trust, mutual understanding and mutual benefits.