BASSETERRE, St. Kitts –- Climate change and providing financial assistance to lessen its effects poses a critical challenge for Caribbean Small Island Developing States (SIDS), according to Terry Morris, National Project Coordinator and Civil Society Liaison. With these goals in mind, St. Kitts and Nevis launched a Green Climate Fund Readiness Project: “Enhancing Caribbean Civil […]
You May Like
Green Climate Project’s goal to moderate, finance climate change – The St Kitts Nevis Observer
BASSETERRE, St. Kitts –- Climate change and providing financial assistance to lessen its effects poses a critical challenge for Caribbean Small Island Developing States (SIDS), according to Terry Morris, National Project Coordinator and Civil Society Liaison. With these goals in mind, St. Kitts and Nevis launched a Green Climate Fund Readiness Project: “Enhancing Caribbean Civil […]