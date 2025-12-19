stkittsgazette-logo-transparent-min
200 families set to receive homes as Stapleton project progresses  St Kitts Tourism Authority, Chiles Leadership bring giifts for children’s home  Port Zante welcomes 3 cruise ships, 2 yachts with over 5400 passengers  Janet Johnson, Pageantry Pioneer’s death leaves nation in grief  Christmas in the Caribbean to be screened at NEPAC for free this sunday  St Kitts and Nevis national among 6 arrested in BVI during drug bust 
World News

Greece rescues more than 500 asylum seekers off coast of Crete 

19 December 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Promote your business with NAN

Nearly 540 asylum seekers have been rescued from a fishing boat south of the island of Crete, Greece’s coastguard says.

The people were found some 16 nautical miles (29.6km) off Gavdos during a Greek search operation on Friday, the coastguard said in a statement, without specifying where the boat had set sail from.

list of 3 items

end of list

A coastguard spokesperson told the AFP news agency that the rescued asylum seekers were from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Egypt, Eritrea, Somalia, Sudan and the occupied Palestinian territory.

They were taken to the Cretan city of Rethymno, the spokesperson said, and after undergoing health checks, their asylum claims will be processed.

In a separate incident on Thursday, the European Union’s border agency Frontex rescued 65 men and five women seeking refuge from two boats in distress off Gavdos, the Greek coastguard added.

Asylum seekers who arrived in Crete
Asylum seekers sit outside their temporary shelter in the town of Rethymno, on the island of Crete, Greece [Stefanos Rapanis/Reuters]

Greece was on the front line of a surge in migration in 2015 and 2016, which saw more than a million people from the Middle East and Africa land on its shores in search of protection, before moving on to other European countries, including Germany.

While the number of asylum seekers trying to reach Greece by boat has decreased since then, both Crete and Gavdos – the two Mediterranean islands nearest to the African coast – have seen a steep rise in asylum boats.

Many of these vessels have taken off from countries such as Libya.

Next June, the EU’s new migration and asylum pact will enter into force, and Greece, along with Cyprus, Spain and Italy, will be eligible for help from other EU nations in dealing with the pressures that stem from increased migration.

Advertisement

According to the European Council, assistance under the pact includes support from EU agencies, as well as EU funds.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has said that deporting asylum seekers whose protection claims are rejected will be a priority for his centre-right government under the new pact.

Human rights groups have criticised the pact, warning that it puts asylum seekers at risk and violates their rights.

 

Support us

Related News

15 December 2025

Australian officials questioned on guns, anti-Semitism over Bondi shooting 

10 December 2025

Young Palestinian dies in Israeli custody, dozens taken in West Bank raids 

15 December 2025

‘No work’: India’s Alang, the world’s largest graveyard of ships, is dying 

08 December 2025

Trump slaps Mexico with 5 percent tariff over violations of water treaty 