The Faith in Emmanuel Seventh-Day Adventist Church in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and ICDF Taiwan will host a Grand Community Health Impact on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Douglas Estate Playfield St. Peter, starting at 8 am. This is going to be a wonderful healthy experience.

There will be several free health services available including; Blood Pressure, Blood Sugar, Body Mass Index (BMI), HIV test as well as Free dental, eyes, prostate and breast examinations. There will also be a Children and youth Corner, free Christian counselling and prayers, a soup kitchen, and a clothing and household items drive. Additionally, lots of Christian literature will also be given away among other things.

Invite your family, friends, neighbours and everyone. Tell them all roads lead to Douglas Estate Playfield St. Peter on April 23rd, 2022, from 8 am for this Grand Community Health Impact. Please note, that all the Covid-19 protocols will be observed.