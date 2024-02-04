Grammys: Julian Marley, Antaeus’ ‘Colors Of Royal’ Wins Best Reggae Album 2024

‘Colors of Royal’ by Julian Marley and Antaeus won the coveted Grammy for Best Reggae Album at the 2024 Grammys held on Sunday. The Grammys is one of the few international awards that features reggae as an award category, although dancehall artists also submit their albums for consideration.

This year’s contenders for the coveted title include some of the biggest names in the genre, including Buju Banton’s ‘Born For Greatness’, Beenie Man’s ‘Simma’ by Collie Budz’s compilation album ‘Cali Roots Riddim 2023’, veteran artist Burning Spears’ ‘No Destroyer’ and Julian Marley’s ‘Colors Of Royal’ album produced by Greek producer and businessman, Antaeus.

Projects must have 75% of the playing time of new reggae recordings to be eligible for a Grammy nomination for Best Reggae Album. Last year’s award went to Kabaka Pyramid’s ‘The Kalling’.

In an invited comment, Antaeus spoke to Urban Islandz about the project, which marks his first Grammy nomination.

“We worked hard. We explored fresh approaches to Reggae. And we were rewarded with a Grammy nomination. Julian is excited to be nominated for a third time,” he said.

Antaeus attended the Grammys and the ASCAP GRAMMY Brunch held at the Four Seasons Hotel Beverly Hills on Saturday.

“Truly honored to have received the #ASCAP #Grammy Nominee Medallion for @julianrmarley’s album #Colors of Royal.” Proudly representing Black, Green and Gold,” he wrote.

‘Colors Of Royal’ is an 8-track EP which was released in March 2023, with producer credits to Antaeus, NotNice, Mr. Sonic, Sean Alaric and Prince Productions.

Julian has not publicly reacted to the Grammy announcement. The artist is presently in New Zealand, recent Instagram posts show.

Marley is just one of the many children of Bob Marley who have carried on his legacy and continue to spread reggae music worldwide.