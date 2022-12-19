Govt to spend $125B to upgrade health facilities across the country – Ali

Black Immigrant Daily News

President Dr Irfaan Ali

The Government of Guyana, within the next three years, will be investing a whopping $125 billion into the healthcare sector for the enhancement and development of healthcare facilities across the country.

This was revealed by President Dr. Irfaan Ali during the launch of the Mabaruma SMART Hospital on Monday.

These upgrades will be done to healthcare facilities in areas including: Lethem, Kato, Mahdia, Kamarang, Mabaruma, Moruca, Bartica and Port Kaituma.

“More than a $125B would be invested in upgrading these facilities, giving you the best working conditions… giving the population the best possible access to healthcare services,” Ali stressed.

The Head of State also mentioned that the government is currently working with its international partners to provide better training for persons within the healthcare sector so as to improve the quality of services for the Guyanese people.

“As I speak to you now, we’re working on many other collaborative partnerships with partners across the world to bring even more training for you, to take your game higher. Because smart hospital is just one part of the equation, we need smart people,” the President expressed.

Ali also mentioned that upon inspection of some healthcare he is uncomfortable with conditions patients have to dwell in to receive medical attention.

“We have gone across the country and we are uncomfortable with some of the facilities out there that people come to… have healthcare services,” he added.

This, he said, is the reason why the government has made it very clear that every facility must have proper washroom facilities, better waiting areas and a clean environment so to deliver a better quality of service to citizens.

The President also mentioned that within just two years the PPP/C administration has accomplished approximately 75% of its manifesto plans.

NewsAmericasNow.com