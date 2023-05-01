Governor General’s Deputy Sworn-In

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 3, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): Walford Vincent Gumbs OBE, JP was sworn-in as the Governor General’s Deputy in a short but significant ceremony at Government House on Wednesday(May 3, 2023).

During the ceremony, Mr Gumbs recited the oaths of office and allegiance and was presented his instrument of appointment by Governor General Dame Marcella Liburd GCMG, JP.

H.E. Walford Gumbs OBE, JP reciting oaths of office and allegiance with Governor General Dame Marcella Liburd GCMG, JP

Mr Gumbs expressed gratitude to those responsible for giving him the opportunity to serve the Federation in this capacity.

He stated, “I want to thank all those persons who in any way were responsible for the opportunity that has been given to me to serve our country, our federation, in this another capacity of Governor General’s Deputy. I am indeed honored and I accept the responsibility given to me in all humility. I am humbled and I hope, with God’s blessing that I would be able to live up to the responsibilities for however short a period of time.”

During Her Excellency Liburd’s absence to attend the Coronation Ceremony of King Charles the Third, His Excellency Gumbs will serve as Governor-General’s Deputy.