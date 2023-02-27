Governor-General Visits Cradles Nursery

Governor-General Dame Marcella Liburd GCMG JP took time out of her busy schedule to visit Cradles Nursery on Monday morning.

Dame Marcella was met at the entrance by a school representative and a group of the children before she was taken on a brief tour of the premises.

During her visit Dame Marcella stopped by each group of children to say hello and chat with a few of them and their teachers.

At the end of the visit, the school showed its gratitude with a vote of thanks and the presentation of flowers to the Governor-General.

