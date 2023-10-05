Governor-General To Attend National Day Celebrations In Taiwan

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 6, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom/Press Release):

The following is a press release from Government House:

Her Excellency The Governor-General Dame Marcella A. Liburd, GCMG, JP wishes to advise that she will be absent from the Federation for a short duration from Friday, October 6, 2023 for her inaugural official visit as Head of State to Taiwan to take part in celebrations for their National Day.

During Her Excellency’s absence, His Excellency Mr. Walford Vincent Gumbs, OBE, JP, will serve as Governor-General’s Deputy.

He was administered his Oaths at a brief ceremony at Government House on Friday in accordance with the Constitution.