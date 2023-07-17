Governor General Signs Book of Condolences for Former Governor General Sir. Tapley Seaton

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 19, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): As part of the period of mourning for Former Governor-General, His Excellency Sir. Tapley Seaton GCMG, CVO, KC, JP, LLD, a book of condolences was placed at the entrance of Government Headquarters.

Governor General, Her Excellency Dame Marcella Liburd GCMG, JP was one of the first to sign the book on Wednesday morning.

Governor General, Dame Marcella Liburd signing Former Governor General His Excellency S.W. Tapley Seaton’s book of condolences

She wrote, “Sincerest condolences to the family of Sir. Tapley. May his soul rest in eternal peace”.

Governor General Dame Marcella Liburd’s condolences, written in Former Governor General His Excellency S.W. Tapley Seaton’s book of condolences.

Sir. Tapley Seaton will be laid to rest on Thursday with a state funeral.

Earlier in the day the body will lie in state at Government House from 9 am to 1 pm.

Following the service, the body will be interred at Springfield Cemetery.

Several dignitaries from around the world are expected to be in attendance at Sir Tapley’s Funeral which will be live-streamed on ZIZ TV and social media platforms.

Sir Tapley Seaton passed away on Thursday 29th June 2023. He was 72 years old.