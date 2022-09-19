Governor-General of Canada Sends Congratulatory Greetings to the Government and People of St. Kitts and Nevis on the 39th Anniversary of Independence

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, September 18, 2022 (SKNIS): Governor-General of Canada, Her Excellency Mary May Simon has congratulated the Government and people of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis on their attainment of 39 years as a sovereign nation. St. Kitts and Nevis became an independent nation on 19th September 1983.

In a congratulatory message to Governor-General of St. Kitts and Nevis, His Excellency Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton, Her Excellency Simon said:“On behalf of all Canadians, I am delighted to extend my heartfelt greetings to you and to the people of Saint Kitts and Nevis on the occasion of your country’s Independence Day.

“Our nations enjoy a long-standing relationship built on strong people-to-people ties, mutual interest, and shared respect for democracy, human rights and the rule of law. Canada is committed to strengthening our collaboration on commercial endeavours and security concerns, as well as our partnerships within multilateral institutions. We will continue to build towards a sustainable recovery from the impacts of COVID-19 as we attempt to mitigate global uncertainties, including the effects of climate change.

“We look forward to working with Saint Kitts and Nevis to ensure a secure and prosperous future for our people.

“I wish you and your fellow citizens the very best on this special day.”

The congratulatory message was transmitted via the Canadian High Commission in Bridgetown, Barbados.