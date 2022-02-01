Governor-General Meets With Diplomats

The Following is a press release from Government House:

Over the past week, His Excellency The Governor-General Sir S W Tapley Seaton, GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LLD has received Courtesy calls from two high functionaries. On Thursday last His Excellency received a courtesy call from The Hon Mr. Justice Iain Charles Morley, QC, Resident High Court Judge. Mr. Justice Morley has for some months now been presiding over the Criminal Courts and presently is also conducting civil matters.

His Excellency, a Queen’s Counsel, discussed matters relating to the Law and the conduct of matters presently. A very informative session ensued.

On Monday 31st January, His Excellency received a courtesy call from His Excellency Mr. Scott Fursseddon-Wood, British High Commissioner. The High Commissioner first visited Saint Kitts and Nevis as part of the entourage of His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales and later as High Commissioner. Their Excellencies discussed matters of mutual interest including matters relating to the commemoration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and matters relating to the Commonwealth.