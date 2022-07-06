Governor General at Prison Reform Symposium

July 6, 2022 (Government House) — A Symposium on Prison Reform is presently being held in Saint Kitts on the 5th and 6th July at the St. Kitts Marriott Hotel. This morning, Tuesday, 5th July, the Symposium was declared open by His Excellency The Governor-General Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LL.D. via Zoom.

The Symposium is organized by Improved Access to Justice in the Caribbean (Impact) which is funded by the Government of Canada. Several eminent presenters at the Symposium include Professor Velma Newton, CBE, SCM, Regional Project Director, Justice Jacob Wit, Judge of the Caribbean Court of Justice, Ms. Paula Llewellyn CD, QC, Director of Public Prosecutions, Jamaica and shall feature Country Reports on Prison Conditions and Proposed Reform by Commissioners of Prisons and Directors of Prisons of Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Montserrat, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.