BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The government continues to move forward with its plans to regularize and transition the Skills Training Empowerment Programme (STEP) Workers to Government Auxiliary Employees (GAEs), according to St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris. “The government is moving forward with plans for the regularization and transition of […]

SANTIAGO DE CHILE, Chile — A new United Nations report shows the territorial inequality of malnutrition in the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean. The Regional Overview of Food and Nutrition Security in Latin America and the Caribbean 2020 analyzes child overweight and stunting in the countries of the […]