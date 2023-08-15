Government Officials Conduct a Walkthrough of Sites for Model Smart Homes

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 4, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom)– On Friday (August 4, 2023), government officials, representatives of the National Housing Corporation (NHC) and a team from the Trinidad-based East Coast Housing Development Ltd conducted a walkthrough of the sites that will be used to construct the model smart homes.

ZIZ’s cameras caught up with the group at the site in Conaree where the first 2-bedroom model home will be built.

Site 1 for model smart home in Conaree

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Housing and Human Settlement, the Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, said after the home is constructed, prospective owners will get the opportunity to see what their home will look like in its entirety.

“When we are talking about a model home, we are talking about a model home. It will be fully furnished, air-conditioned, fenced, everything showing you the public exactly how your home can look like.”

Prime Minister and Parliamentary Representative for Constituency #8, Hon. Dr. Terrence Drew expressed excitement for the opportunity to provide housing for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“I want to say that I’m extremely excited that in less than a year, we are able really to start the new housing revolution. It really demonstrates the commitment of this your government, to making sure that we fulfill our pledge to you, the people of St. Kitts and Nevis in providing affordable housing. Housing is a way to lift people up give them the opportunity to really invest in themselves, have equity for other things, and to have something to pass on to the next generation, and therefore, we want to make sure that very early in our term, that we not only provide houses, but we encourage others to build wealth through the owning of real estate, such as housing and land.”

East Coast’s Chief Executive, Brian Singh, praised the government for forging the partnership that allowed the construction of the homes.

“I want to say we are very pleased to partner with the progressive government, a government for, by, and of the people, and we stay with this partnership that not just one constituency as the prime minister rightly said would benefit, but the entire federation will. There are no surprises where this is concerned as the government is open and transparent, and we are saying together we can make this thing happen.”

Minister Hanley mentioned that the second model smart home will be constructed in East Basseterre.