Government Officials Assist with Irish Town Primary School Clean Up

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 22, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom)– Parliamentary Representative for Constituency #2, Hon. Marsha Henderson with support from her cabinet colleagues embarked on a clean-up exercise at the Irish Town Primary School on Saturday.

During the clean-up activity, Minister Henderson explained the rationale behind the event and some of the tasks performed by the volunteers.

Parliamentary Representative for Constituency #2, Hon. Marsha Henderson

“We’ve embarked on a cleanup of the Irishtown Primary school. This is in relation to the safe reopening of the school After the Easter holidays, we want the students to come back to a clean and nice environment. We are also securing the parameters. So today we are taking on the fencing with the hope of erecting the new fence,” she stated.

“We are also cleaning. We are going to power wash and paint the building. We are taking out the garbage. We’ve taken out some already. And the Ministry of Education is also here with us. They’re going to help with the erecting of the retaining wall. And so today is the first phase in the operation of the safe reopening for the Irishtown Primary School.”

Minister of Education, Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley thanked all who went out to volunteer their time to the clean-up process.

Minister of Education, Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley

He also stated that he will extend the initiative to other schools around the island.

“There are a lot of stuff that we are taking out of rooms, and this is something that I am going to ensure that we do throughout the entire country as it relates to our school. The mandate will be given for all schools to get rid of things that are no longer useful and only add in to garbage. So, I want to thank each and everyone for coming out, and we look forward to your continued support as we decide, which is our next stop in the cleaning process of all of our schools on the island of St. Kitts and Nevis.”

Prime Minister, Hon. Dr. Terrence Drew also assisted with the clean-up.

Prime Minister, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew

He congratulated the community for coming out and assisting and urged the young people of the Federation to abandon violence.

“I want to congratulate the community as well for its response and really to reiterate the fact to the young people, especially that violence should be abandoned. Violence breeds violence. Violence is not a way that young people should go. We want our young people to take advantage of the many opportunities to build their lives positively so that they can bring, of course, honor to themselves, their families, their communities, and their country. And I want to reiterate that fact very soundly.”

The Irish Town Primary School has been closed for face-to-face instruction since Wednesday, Feb 15th following a shooting incident that took place at the school on Tuesday, Feb 14th.