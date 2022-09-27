Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) Sends Independence Congratulations to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, September 26, 2022 (SKNIS): The Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) has sent an official communication to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of St. Kitts & Nevis to congratulate the Government and people on their 39th Independence anniversary.

Congratulatory messages were sent by the President of the Republic of China (Taiwan), H.E. Tsai Ing-Wen, Premier of the Republic of China (Taiwan), H.E. Su Tseng-Chang and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of China (Taiwan), H.E. Joseph Wu Jau-shieh.

“Since establishing diplomatic relations in 1983, our nations have nurtured a close and mutually beneficial partnership. In particular, Saint Christopher and Nevis has always lent its steadfast and unwavering support for Taiwan’s bids to participate in such international organizations and mechanisms as the United Nations, the World Health Organization, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, and the International Civil Aviation Organization. I avail myself of this opportunity to extend to you my profound appreciation for such assistance,” said President Tsai Ing-Wen.

“On behalf of the people and Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan), I extend to you and your fellow citizens my heartiest compliments on the auspicious occasion of the 39th anniversary of Independence of the Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis,” said Premier Su Tseng-Chang.

“Our countries have engaged in fruitful and mutually beneficial cooperation across numerous domains such as agriculture, renewable energy, ICT, public health and medicine, and environmental protection… Please accept my best wishes for your good health and the continuing prosperity of the Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis,” said Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Wu Jau-shieh.