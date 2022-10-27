Government of St. Kitts and Nevis to Improve the National Security Infrastructure to Advance the Country’s Development Agenda

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, October 25, 2022 (SKNIS) – Understanding the link between maintaining peace and security and national development, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis will, over the next five years, overhaul and improve the national security infrastructure in St. Kitts and Nevis.

This was noted in the Throne Speech delivered by the Governor General’s Deputy, Her Excellency Marcella Liburd JP at the opening of the New Session of the St. Kitts and Nevis National Parliament today, Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

“Our Government is equally cognizant of the seamlessness between safety and security and the implementation of all aspects of development. Safety and security must be given priority as a fundamental constitutional provision in protecting the rights of our citizens. It must equally serve as a prerequisite for creating the enabling environment for delivering on the successful outcome of the diverse initiatives that have been identified to advance the nation’s development agenda,” the Throne Speech said.

In light of this, the Government will rethink the conception of security in implementing effective ways in crime prevention and detection “using modern technology to strengthen the security apparatus.”

Over the next five years the Government “will undertake an audit of the capabilities of our present security forces and commit to exploring all available options of forging meaningful partnerships with regional and international agencies to improve the nation’s security mechanism. Our Government will build on the initial outreach with the security forces and will continue its engagement to address the issues that have undermined the morale, working conditions, and professionalism of the men and women whose service is vital to creating the enabling environment for effective delivery of our strategies to build back better in the post-pandemic era.”

The advancement of the national security infrastructure in St. Kitts and Nevis will be led by Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, who holds responsibility for National Security.