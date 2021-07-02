BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, July 02, 2021 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has secured an additional five thousand (5,000) doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine as part of its drive to ensure at least 70 percent of the population is inoculated against the deadly COVID-19 disease, […]
Government Of St. Kitts And Nevis Secures An Additional 5,000 Doses Of Vaccine For Its People; Vaccination Programme Resumes On July 8 – The St Kitts Nevis Observer
