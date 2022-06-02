Government of St. Kitts and Nevis Delivering on Commitment to Incorporate STEP Workers Into Public Service

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 2, 2022 (SKNIS): The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis continues to deliver on its commitment to workers on the Skilled Training Empowerment Programme (STEP) when it recently achieved a milestone of incorporating hundreds of workers into the STEP into the public service as government auxiliary workers.

Speaking at a Cabinet Press Conference on June 1, 2022, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris said that the process of regularizing STEP workers into the public service will continue apace over the coming months.

“These measures will help our people in this challenging period. They were made possible because of the prudent management of our country’s finances as Minister of Finance,” Prime Minister Harris said.

“I want to ensure that the successes we have delivered for our Country under my leadership over the past seven years are not lost or reversed – achievements such as the dramatic fall in crime, paying off the longstanding issue of the IMF debt, and reclaiming the people’s land from the land for debt swap arrangement, and making St Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Programme an internationally-recognised and top-rated success,” Prime Minister Harris added.