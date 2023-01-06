Government nominates Kangaloo for President

Black Immigrant Daily News

Senate President Christine Kangaloo addresses the Commonwealth Youth Parliament, Red House on November 21, 2022. Kangaloo is government’s nominee to be the country’s next President. – Angelo Marcelle

SENATE president Christine Kangaloo will be nominated by the government next week to be the country’s next President – the Head of State.

Kangaloo has previously acted as President.

The Prime Minister made the revelation a short while ago during a press conference, following a meeting between government and members of the Opposition at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s.

“The meeting went very well,” Rowley said. “(We agreed it best) if we have consensus.”

The Opposition, however, has requested more time to nominate a suitable candidate.

Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, leaving the Diplomatic Centre, also said discussions were cordial but expressed scepticism about Kangaloo’s lengthy ties with the People’s National Movement (PNM).

When questioned about a potential conflict, Rowley said, “The PNM as an institution… does not subscribe to the view that if you have been associated with the PNM, you are disqualified (from taking the Office of the President).”

Incumbent Paula-Mae Weekes’ term ends in March and the Electoral College is due to meet to elect her successor on January 20.

