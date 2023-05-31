Government Ministers to Participate in Overseas Events

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 1, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): A number of government ministers will be travelling overseas to participate in events on behalf of the Federation.

This is according to Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Marcus Natta during the most recent Post Cabinet Media Briefing.

He said Minister of Constituency Empowerment, the Honourable Dr Joyelle Clarke will be in New York City participating in the Global Fund for Women’s and Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health Global Health Justice & Governance Program’s workshop.

Dr. Natta shared what the workshop will entail.

“The workshop will welcome 10 evaluators, researchers, and feminist climate justice experts to discuss a community-based participatory action research (CBPAR) approach to learning, regarding feminist organizing and climate justice in the Caribbean, the Pacific Islands, and Sub-Saharan Africa through Global Fund for Women’s movement-led approach.”

He also stated that Attorney-General, the Honourable Garth Wilkin, is attending and will be a featured panellist at the Caribbean Constitutional Change Conference in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Dr. Natta explained the aim of the conference.

“The aim of this conference is to share knowledge, experience, perspectives and lessons learned in relation to constitutional change in the commonwealth Caribbean, based around six (6) recurring issues, namely: systems of government, representation and participation, republican transitions, rights and recognition, judicial reform, and processes of constitutional change.”

Dr. Natta also mentioned that Minister of ICT, the Honourable Konris Maynard, is participating in the e-Governance Conference in Tallinn, Estonia.

Minister Maynard was one of the featured speakers at the conference, which was held under the theme “Digital Innovation as Catalyst for Social Change.”