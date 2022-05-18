Government House Press Release

His Excellency Fabrizio Nicoletti, Ambassador of Italy to the Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis, today (Tuesday) 17th May 2022 presented his Credentials to His Excellency The Governor-General Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LL.D. at Government House, Saint Kitts.

Ambassador Nicoletti was accompanied by his spouse and Mr. Ernest Amory, CSM, MBE Honorary Consul of Italy in Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Their Excellencies discussed matters of mutual interest which included training and scholarships, tourism, quality control, textile engineering and micro-financing. The Italian Government, through Caricom, has offered training courses in International Policies to fight Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing, Economic and Financial Strategies for Targeting Criminal Assists to Reduce Organized Crime.

The Ambassador also presented the Letters of Recall of his predecessor Ambassador Massimo Ambrosetti.

Saint Kitts and Nevis again welcome His Excellency Mr. Fabrizio Nicoletti and look forward to an even closer collaboration between the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of Italy.