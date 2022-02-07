Government General Congratulates Queen

The following is a press release from Government House:

His Excellency The Governor-General Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LL.D. today, 6th February 2022, transmitted a message of congratulations to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth The Second on the occasion of Her 70th Anniversary of her Accession. It reads as follows:

I would be grateful if you would convey to Her Majesty The Queen the congratulations of the

People and Government of Saint Christopher and Nevis and on my own behalf on the 70 th Anniversary of Her Accession in 1952.

We would be grateful is you would assure The Queen of our continued prayerful support for Her continued wellbeing and that we record our thanks for Her Service and continued Service as Queen.

The Office of the Governor-General also received a message from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth The Second on the occasion of the 70 th Anniversary of Her Accession.