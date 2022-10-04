Government Fully Committed to Addressing Water Concerns in St. Peter’s and Other Communities

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, October 04, 2022 (SKNIS) – Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew has said that his administration is fully committed to resolving the water situation affecting the St. Peter’s area and other communities in St. Kitts.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew was speaking following a visit to a well site in St. Peter’s where employees of the Water Services Department within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure are working around the clock to resolve the situation that caused days of water interruption for consumers in that community.

“What I would like to say to the people of the environs of St. Peter’s is that we are committed to making sure that this is resolved, and I want to say that the Honourable Konris Maynard [Minister with responsibility for Water] is not here this morning because he is away on national duty but had he been [in St. Kitts] he would have been here as well, and of course he has given his commitment, as the PS mentioned, to make sure that we resolve the water situation not just in St. Peter’s but we want to resolve it throughout the whole of St. Kitts and Nevis,” Dr. Drew said.

The prime minister said he was also pleased to know that a water truck was busy making it rounds “to make sure that the residents have access to potable water and so I want to thank everyone who has been involved and we’ll keep a close eye on the situation and we’ll keep pushing towards the restoration of water to the people of St. Peter’s.”

The honourable Prime Minister extended his personal appreciation to the hard-working staff of the Water Services Department for their prompt and efficient response to the problem.

“I want to thank the guys who are working because I think they are the real foundation in making sure that this issue is resolved. I know the guys have been working extremely hard and sometimes we don’t recognize how hard they are working. We just know that the water is there and I want us to understand that it just doesn’t automatically get there. There are people who are working hard and when it goes I think that that really brings to bear how important these guys are in making sure that we have water,” said Prime Minister Dr. Drew.

As of Tuesday (October 04) morning, water was restored to up to eight percent (80%) of consumers in the St. Peter’s community, and work was being carried out today to ensure the remaining residents could have access to potable water by the end of the day.