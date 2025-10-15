Government announces Christmas Duty Free Allowances 

The government of St Kitts and Nevis has announced duty free days for the festive season. The Duty-free Allowance is being extended to the people of the island to help them in celebrating Christmas with a little extra cash in the people’s pockets.

The VAT relief days were important part of the administration’s short term relief mandate for the people of the island. The Ministry of Finance has shared that the Tax relief and Duty-Free periods are highly successful initiatives which help people in celebrating without significant strain on their finances.

The amount that the people save as a part of the festive duty-free shopping, can be used to buy additional items, adding cheer to the festivals. The people of the island will be able celebrate the festivals with more financial freedom and less worrying about the finances.

Under the concession items, the people of the island will be able to buy the first 400 lbs of foodstuff gift packages free of duties and taxes. The people of the island can also get Duty-free allowance of EC$675 (US$250) on non-commercial imports.

The government has shared that the members of the community can access the benefits of the Christmas Duty Free Allowances starting from December 1, 2025 to January 31, 2026.

The members of the community will be able to buy more for less spending. This initiative has been well received by the people of the island nation. The celebration and festivities are a great tome for familial bonding and every year, the government offers a period of duty free concessions to ease the financial burden of the families.

The government has shared that through these concessions and additional measures which form the festive season, they want to spread the cheer among the people. The window of these concessions suggests that the support of the people will continue through the beginning of the next year.