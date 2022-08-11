Government and People of Nicaragua Extend Congratulations to Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 9, 2022 (SKNIS): The President and Vice President of Nicaragua have extended best wishes to the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew in a congratulatory message.

President H.E. Daniel Ortega Saavedra, and the First Lady and Vice President H.E. Rosario Murillo, who is the wife of President Ortega said:

“Allow us to express our Warmest Congratulations to You and to the Saint Kitts and Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) for the victory achieved in the elections held on 5TH August.

“At the beginning of your new mandate as Prime Minister, we convey to You, Your new Government and to the Brotherly People of the 2 Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis, our best wishes for Peace, Prosperity and Good Living, as we reiterate our unwavering commitment to continue strengthening the Fraternal Bonds of Solidarity and Cooperation that unite our Peoples and Governments.

“With the Affection and Respect of the Nicaraguan People for the Brotherly People of Saint Kitts and Nevis.”