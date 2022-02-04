Good News On The Horizon For Entertainers And Promoters, Says Chairman Samuel

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 03, 2022 (SKNIS): Chairman of the National COVID-19 Task Force, Abdias Samuel, updated entertainers and promoters on the good news of a possible return to major events, hopefully by March 2022.

“The National COVID-19 Task Force in our deliberations has agreed to have the Cabinet consider the commencement of major events – fetes and activities as of the month of March. As per the date, we will communicate that with you as soon as we get the consideration and deliberation of the Federal Cabinet of Ministers,” said Mr. Samuel at the February 02, 2022, NEOC COVID-19 Press Briefing. “We are hopeful that we can get that information to you so that you can begin to advertise your event as necessary. So, there is some good news.”

Chairman Samuel noted that the Task Force will be in communication with the Ministry of Entertainment who would, in turn, liaise with the promoters and entertainers to get the sector “restarted gradually and safely.”

“The reason why we are saying gradually is because we don’t want to regress unless we have a major outbreak. So, let’s get it right so that we don’t have to be in any swing back and forth. Restart it, restart it right. We get it done correctly and we have it sustained so that we don’t have to look back unless there is a major outbreak,” he said. “That is the thought process of the National COVID-19 Task Force and we are here to work with everyone to bring their sector back to a level of operation.”

Since the onset of COVID-19 in St. Kitts and Nevis in 2020, extensive measures have been implemented to slow the spread of the pandemic among the population. The success of the Roll up 2 Roll out Campaign, as well as the skillful management to reduce the spread of the virus has made it more comfortable for authorities to ease the restrictions.