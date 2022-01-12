Goldha Franks Promoted To Product Manager Of SKTA

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 12, 2022 — Goldha Franks has been promoted to the position of Product Manager at the St. Kitts Tourism Authority.

Miss Franks has been employed at the SKTA for the past 12 years.

News of the promotion was shared by Chairman of the SKTA, Nick Menon, on Monday at a Tourism Press Conference.

https://zizonline.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/clip-1-GOLDHA-FRANKS-PROMOTED.mp4

According to Menon, the promotion of two citizens of the federation to these top positions is part of their succession plan.

https://zizonline.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/clip-2-GOLDHA-FRANKS-PROMOTED.mp4

He asked that persons be patient and supportive as the body navigates the industry in the face of the pandemic.