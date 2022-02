Global stocks stabilize as Russian invasion threat continues

San Francisco/Hong Kong (CNN Business)US stocks wavered Friday as investors continued to track geopolitical developments in Eastern Europe following Thursday’s steep selloff.

The Dow ( INDU ) opened flat, while the S&P 500 ( SPX ) and Nasdaq ( COMP ) Composite rose slightly at the opening bell.

All three indexes were on track to finish the week in the red. On Thursday, as fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine deepened, Wall Street retreated, sending the Dow down 622 points, or 1.8% — its worst day so far this year.

Overnight, global markets were mostly stable.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 and Japan’s benchmark Nikkei ( N225 ) closed down 1% and 0.4%, respectively, while South Korea’s Kospi ( KOSPI ) was little changed.

Chinese markets were mixed: The benchmark Shanghai Composite ( SHCOMP ) Index gained 0.7%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index ( HSI ) dropped 1.9%.

In Europe, stocks were little changed at the open. London’s FTSE 100 ( UKX ) and France’s CAC 40 ( CAC40 ) each rose 0.2%, while Germany’s DAX ( DAX ) ticked up 0.1%.

Market watchers are nervous about what a military conflict between Russia and Ukraine could mean for oil prices and the global economy , especially if the United States and major economies in Europe become involved.

Investors detest uncertainty . A full-blown invasion of Ukraine would trigger a knee-jerk selloff in stocks as businesses confront the possibility of an oil shock, higher inflation and a sanctions regime.

A prolonged market downturn would wipe out wealth built up by families in the stock market and in retirement accounts. Market instability could also dent confidence among consumers and businesses.

— Paul R. La Monica, Charles Riley and Matt Egan contributed to this report.