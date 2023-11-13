Global Entrepreneurship Week 2023 Launched

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Nov 13, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): Global Entrepreneurship Week 2023 was ushered in with an address by Minister of Small Business and Entrepreneurship Hon. Samal Duggins on Monday.

He said the ministry is guided by the slogan building businesses, fuelling innovation stands as a beacon of its commitment in today’s global environment.

Minister Duggins said the week will focus on several aspects that will offer assistance to entrepreneurs.

“The objective of the week of activities is to galvanize and support the entrepreneurial spirit within St. Kitts and Nevis by providing platforms for networking, learning, and collaboration, thereby fostering innovation and facilitating the growth of small businesses and startups,” he said. “The benefits of these week long activities will lead to a heightened sense of community among entrepreneurs, equipping them with the valuable insights and resources. This will not only bolster the growth and potential of existing businesses, but also inspire and pave the way for the next generation of entrepreneurial ventures, thereby contributing to sustained economic development and job creation within St. Kitts and Nevis.”

The week began on Monday with the Creative Economy Panel Discussion and will wrap up on Friday.

Minister Duggins outlined the activities slated to be held this week.

“November 14 features a GEW summit where the spotlight will be on Mr. Wendell Lawrence. On November 15, our team will engage with the next generation by launching an essay writing competition amongst our primary schools on the topic. My dream Business November 16 will see us at the heart of our communities with the Community Business meeting. This isn’t about speeches or monologues, it’s a dialogue. And as we approach the grand Finale, November 17 will witness the historic Independence Square transform into a bustling hub of commerce and innovation with the small Biz Showcase Trade Fair. This collaboration with the Ministry responsible for Energy stands as a testament to what can be achieved when different sectors with diverse expertise unite with a shared purpose.”

Minister Duggins thanked the nation’s business owners for being “the beating heart of the nation’s economy” and pledged the ministry’s support to entrepreneurs to “erect businesses that are not just successful but are the torch bearers of innovation”.