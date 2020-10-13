CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — Hon. Eric Evelyn, Minister of Youth and Community Development in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), and area representative for St. George’s, Gingerland, has made a donation to the Gingerland Secondary School (GSS). On October 9, Minister Evelyn visited GSS bearing school supplies for the entire student body. He said he felt it […]
Gingerland Secondary students grateful for school supplies donated by Hon. Eric Evelyn – The St Kitts Nevis Observer
