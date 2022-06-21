GG Seaton Welcomes Indonesian Ambassador to SKN

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 21, 2022 — Today, Tuesday 21st June at Government House, St.Kitts His Excellency The Governor-General Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LL.D. received in audience His Excellency Tatang Budie Utama Razak Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia who presented his Letters of Credence and those of Recall of his predecessor.

The Ambassador was accompanied by his Spouse Maria Fatimah and Mr. Dino Nurwahyudin, Minister Counsellor for Political Affairs at the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia.

In honour of the Visit of the Indonesian Ambassador, His Excellency The Governor-General was attired in a Batik Shirt which had been presented to him by a predecessor Ambassador.

The Republic of Indonesia and our Federation established diplomatic relations on January 30th, 2014 and have sought to strengthen their areas of cooperation in the areas of batik training and disaster management.

During this visit, the Ambassador has visited Caribelle Batik and has held discussions with the Chamber of Industry and Commerce.

The Governor-General and the Ambassador explored the many opportunities in Tourism especially with Bali which is one of the leading areas of Tourism in the world and which His Excellency The Governor-General visited some years ago as part of a twenty-one (21) person group of Rotarians.

The Ambassador will be paying courtesy calls on The Prime Minister and other dignitaries during his visit