GDF seizes helicopter, destroys illegal mining camp

The illegal mining camp that was destoryed

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) on Sunday destroyed an illegal mining camp and seized a helicopter along with several other items in New River, Corentyne.

According to the GDF, intelligence was gathered on the mining operation and launched a search of the New River area. There, two Brazilian nationals including a pilot were arrested.

Upon seeing soldiers, several others fled the scene into the surrounding jungle. The illegal mining camp was secured and cleared by members of the Defence Force.

A shotgun, 10 cellular phones, a generator, mining equipment passports, identification cards, and a bank card was recovered. A quantity of equipment was confiscated, and mining tunnels were destroyed.

The Guyana Defense Force said that the operation was conducted over a period of four days and involved two officers and 27 of their ranks, supported by the Air Corps.

