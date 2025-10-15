World News
Gaza ceasefire concerns as Hamas returns ‘all bodies it can access’
15 October 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
Published On 16 Oct 202516 Oct 2025
- Israel’s defence minister tells military to prepare “comprehensive plan” to defeat Hamas should Gaza ceasefire collapse.
- Hamas return the remains of two more Israeli captives but admits that it will need specialised equipment and assistance to locate bodies still buried beneath the rubble.
Related News
10 October 2025
Takaichi’s bid as Japan’s 1st female PM in doubt as ruling coalition splits
02 October 2025
Israel threatens all staying in Gaza City, kills at least 13 in enclave
15 October 2025
‘Fistfights at gas stations’: Ukraine targets Russian energy infrastructure
10 October 2025